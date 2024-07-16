The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.