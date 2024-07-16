The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0737 dividend. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

