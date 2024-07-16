The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $25.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GAP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPS opened at $22.99 on Thursday. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

