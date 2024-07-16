The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $4.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMLX. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,901,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

