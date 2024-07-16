The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.17.

NYSE:GS traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $506.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

