The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $520.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.83.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $506.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.