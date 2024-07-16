The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

