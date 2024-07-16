The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 505.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 710,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

