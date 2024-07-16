The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marygold Companies Price Performance

MGLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300. Marygold Companies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

