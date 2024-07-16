The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Middleby by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Middleby Stock Up 4.5 %

MIDD stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. 149,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

