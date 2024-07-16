The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
