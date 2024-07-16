The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.57. 150,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,304. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

