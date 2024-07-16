The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $59,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,779. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.48 and its 200 day moving average is $313.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

