Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $477.01 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,615,986,848 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

