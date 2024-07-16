THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 49 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.36) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.93).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 67.55 ($0.88) on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.25 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £898.42 million, a PE ratio of -355.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($259,369.73). In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,510.44). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,369.73). Insiders own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

