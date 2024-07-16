Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 18,314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 337.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

