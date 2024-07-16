Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,997.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $517,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $279.03. The stock had a trading volume of 151,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,084. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

