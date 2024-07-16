Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $117.46. 794,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $130.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.