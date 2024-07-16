Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 711,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,175. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

