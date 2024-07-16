Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 86,058 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.16. 2,210,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

