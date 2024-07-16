Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,290. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

