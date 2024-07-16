Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

