Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 428,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

