Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 20,095 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. 3,689,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,589,854. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.