Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 423,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,151. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $242.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.