Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in STERIS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.46. 72,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.21. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

