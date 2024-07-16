Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

