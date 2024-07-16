Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 759 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,632. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

