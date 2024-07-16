Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $379.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

