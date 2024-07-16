TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $453.94 and last traded at $453.80, with a volume of 10463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLD
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TopBuild Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.81.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.