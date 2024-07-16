TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $453.94 and last traded at $453.80, with a volume of 10463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

