Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.63 and last traded at $136.63. Approximately 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.80.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.76 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Transcat by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

