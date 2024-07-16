TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $494.88 million and $75.53 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,533 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

