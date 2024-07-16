TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.32

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 3597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $615.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

