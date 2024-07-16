UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 2,232,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,111. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

