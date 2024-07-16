United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Head to Head Comparison

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Development Funding IV and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust -22.80% -13.72% -5.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.41 billion 0.57 -$293.57 million ($1.37) -2.45

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

