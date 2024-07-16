United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.13. 3,209,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,104. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.85 and a 200 day moving average of $352.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.58.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

