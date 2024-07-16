United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.43

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.43 and last traded at $328.82, with a volume of 34543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,266,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

