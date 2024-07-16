Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

