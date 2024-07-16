Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 565,997 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 3,080,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,484. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

