US Bancorp DE Acquires 503 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.30. 2,593,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.