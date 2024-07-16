US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,456 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of Hershey worth $78,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $349,448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 18,495.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 208,293 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.97. 1,002,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,628. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

