US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.70. 756,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

