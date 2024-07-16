US Bancorp DE Buys 73,504 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 244.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Zillow Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 921,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,479. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

