US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.30% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,432,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 361,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,500. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

