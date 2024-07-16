US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $39,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,995. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

