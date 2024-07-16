US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $274.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

