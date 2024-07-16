US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $7.07 on Tuesday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

