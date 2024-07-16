US Bancorp DE Has $100.69 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $100,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 58,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

Albemarle stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,529. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

