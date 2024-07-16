US Bancorp DE Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. 2,913,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.83 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.