US Bancorp DE Has $53.64 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $53,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 837,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

